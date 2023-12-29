Hull City not pursuing move for six-goal ace amid Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town links

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has said there is ‘nothing’ in rumours linking his side with Derby County winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

Hull City have been mentioned as a potential interested party in the League One man along with fellow Championship sides Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town, as reported by BBC’s Alex Howell on X.

Mendez-Laing, 31, has been in impressive form for Derby this season and is currently looking to help them gain promotion from the third tier under Paul Warne.

The Tigers are not looking to lure him to the MKM Stadium in the upcoming January transfer window and Rosenior has said, as per a report by HullLive: “Was he? I’ve never heard that. No, there’s nothing in that. If I wanted one of Derby’s players, I would go straight to them. I’ve got a good relationship with them. Literally, that’s the first time I’ve heard Nat’s name.”

Hull City stance outlined

You can see why Hull have been linked with Mendez-Laing based on the fact Rosenior knows him from Derby. However, it appears the Tigers will be looking elsewhere for attacking reinforcements next month.

They are currently outside the play-offs on goal difference behind Sunderland but could rise back into the top six tonight if they beat Blackburn Rovers and other results go their way.

Rosenior could do with some more firepower ahead of the second-half of the campaign but Mendez-Laing won’t be heading up to East Yorkshire which will be good news for their supporters. However, Birmingham and Huddersfield’s stance remains to be seen at this stage.

He has made 25 appearances in all competitions this term for the Rams and has chipped in with six goals and 10 assists to help them rise to 3rd.

The attacker is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and has played over 400 games. The pacey wideman has had spells in the past at Wolves, Peterborough United, Sheffield United, Portsmouth, Shrewsbury Town, Cambridge United, Rochdale, Cardiff City, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday in the past.