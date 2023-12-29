Hearts striker attracting ‘strong’ Championship interest, report claims

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland is attracting ‘strong’ interest from the Championship, as detailed in a report by the Daily Record.

Hearts could face a battle to keep hold of the prolific forward and are keen to tie him down to a new contract.

Shankland, 28, still has 18 months left on his current deal but is wanted elsewhere.

The Daily Record report some unnamed second tier teams from down the border are keeping tabs on him ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Championship clubs eye Hearts striker

Shankland has proven himself up in Scotland and has been prolific over recent years. He is currently the top scorer in the Scottish Premiership with 11 to his name so far this season which is more than any Celtic or Rangers player.

The Scotland international, who has seven caps under his belt, will be eager to land himself a place in their squad for the European Championships in Germany next year.

He has scored 16 goals in all competitions this term and is well on the way to beating his tally of 28 from the whole of the last campaign.

Prior to his move to Hearts, he spent a year in Belgium at Beerschot having previously fired 40 goals in 74 outings For Dundee United.

Shankland has also had stints in the past at Queen’s Park, Aberdeen, St Mirren, Greenock Morton and Ayr United and has never played in England before.

Southampton were linked with a swoop for him in August as they look to bolster their ranks after their relegation from the Premier League. According to TEAMtalk, they had identified him as a potential replacement for Che Adams who ultimately ended up staying put anyway, with Saudi Arabian clubs also believed to be keen.