Charlton Athletic and Wrexham interested in League One striker

Charlton Athletic and Wrexham are interested in Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, according to London News Online.

Charlton Athletic were keen on the attacker in the summer and have now reignited their interest.

Clarke-Harris, 29, has been given the green light to leave Peterborough in the upcoming transfer window, as per a report by the Peterborough Telegraph.

London News Online claim the Addicks have ‘enquired’ about his availability this winter but face competition from other Football League teams, including ambitious Wrexham.

Charlton Athletic and Wrexham eye striker

Clarke-Harris’ contract at Peterborough expires at the end of the season meaning his current team risk losing him for free if they don’t cash in on him this winter, assuming he doesn’t put pen-to-paper on an extension at London Road anytime soon.

He has been a key player for Darren Ferguson’s side up front over recent years and helped them reach the play-offs last term before their loss at the semi-finals stage to Sheffield Wednesday. The forward has scored 81 goals in 165 games since joining them in 2020.

Clarke-Harris was also a hit at Bristol Rovers and chipped in with 27 goals in 49 outings before heading out the exit door at the Memorial Ground. He has also played for the likes of Coventry City, Oldham Athletic and Rotherham United in the past.

Charlton need to add some more firepower to their ranks and could do with some signings to help them climb the table.

Michael Appleton has the chance to put his own stamp on the squad when the window opens next week and Clarke-Harris would be an ideal addition.

He is a proven goal scorer at League One level but the Addicks will have to bat away interest from Wrexham if they are to lure him to The Valley.