Bristol Rovers set to hire former Bristol City man following Hibernian exit

Bristol Rovers are set to bring in Jamie McAllister as a coach, according to the Daily Record (live blog, 28.12.23, 16.18).

Bristol Rovers are poised to bring in the former Bristol City man to bolster their backroom staff under Matt Taylor.

McAllister, 45, has been available since cutting ties with Hibernian in August and has since been weighing up his next move in the game.

The Daily Record claim he turned down the chance to become Fleetwood Town’s number two earlier this year and was also interviewed for the Inverness Caledonian Thistle managerial role. However, he is now on his way to the Memorial Ground for a new challenge back in the Football League.

Bristol Rovers coach incoming

McAllister was a defender in his playing days and moved down to England in 2006 after spells at Queen of the South, Aberdeen, Livingston and Hearts.

He spent six years at Bristol City and made 210 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with four goals. The Robins reached the Championship play-off final during his time at the club but were denied promotion to the Premier League by Hull City.

The Glasgow-born then ended his career with stints at Yeovil Town, Kerala Blasters and Exeter City and has since delved into the coaching world.

His first role was Under-21 manager at Bristol City before he became Lee Johnson’s number two. He then later followed him to Sunderland and Hibs but decided against linking up with him at Fleetwood.

McAllister is now on his way to Bristol Rovers and they are currently sat in 10th position in the League One table and are 12 points off the play-offs.

The Gas beat table toppers Portsmouth 2-1 on Boxing Day and have made a decent start since Taylor took over from Joey Barton.