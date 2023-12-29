Bolton Wanderers man to head out the exit door on loan next month

Bolton Wanderers are poised to let the attacker head out the exit door on a temporary basis again to help boost his development.

Carty, 21, has been out on loan at St Patrick’s Athletic in the League of Ireland this year to get some experience under his belt.

Football Insider now report he has ‘agreed’ to move to Doncaster in the upcoming January transfer window for the second-half of this season.

1 of 20 Where do Leeds United play their home games? Riverside Stadium John Smith's Stadium Valley Parade Elland Road

Bolton Wanderers loan exit

The Bolton News reported earlier this month that interest was ‘high’ in Carty this winter following his return to the ToughSheet Community Stadium from St Pats. It now appears Doncaster have won the race for his signature as they look to climb up the League Two table under Grant McCann.

A switch to Yorkshire is a good opportunity for the forward to show what he can do in the Football League.

He provides useful competition and depth to Bolton’s attacking department at this stage of his career but his chances of getting regular game time with Ian Evatt’s promotion chasing side are slim due to the options they have in his position such as Dion Charles, hence why he is being allowed to leave next month.

The Trotters swooped to land Carty in 2022 from Premier League outfit Wolves. He has since played once for the North West outfit and has been shipped out to National League pair Gateshead and Oldham Athletic since his switch to get some experience under his belt in non-league.

St Pat’s came calling in February and he enjoyed plenty of game time with the Saints, chipping in with six goals in 41 appearances in all competitions before heading back to his parent club.