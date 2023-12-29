Blackburn Rovers agree £500,000 deal for centre-back eyed by four Championship rivals

Blackburn Rovers have triggered the £500,000 release clause of Crewe Alexandra defender Connor O’Riordan, as per the Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping to fresh some fresh faces to Ewood Park in the January transfer window. Their financial situation has been somewhat uncertain over 2023 but winter signings would boost their fading hopes of a play-off push.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have been on a tough run of late, losing five of their last six Championship games. As a result, they sit 15th in the table, five points off the top six.

Now though, with January just around the corner, it is claimed that one deal is already lined up.

The Lancashire Telegraph reports that Blackburn Rovers have triggered the £500,000 release clause in defender Connor O’Riordan’s Crewe Alexandra deal. He’s been a long-term target for Rovers and summer bids were knocked back.

Six other clubs have been tracking the 20-year-old Irishman, including four Championship rivals. However, Blackburn’s move to trigger his release clause looks to have put them in the driving seat.

A solid prospect

Crewe Alexandra have a strong reputation for developing players. Harry Pickering is one of the headline names and he’s now a mainstay for Blackburn Rovers, so they’ll be hoping O’Riordan can follow a similar path.

After loan spells with Kidsgrove Athletic, Nantwich Town and Raith Rovers, O’Riordan has become a standout for Crewe. He’s managed six goals and an assist in 53 first-team games for the club, cementing himself as one of the EFL’s more promising centre-back prospects this season.

A £500,000 release clause fee could prove to be a bargain further down the line as Blackburn Rovers look to bring him in as a player to develop. Time will tell if anyone else triggers the clause though given the wide interest in the defensive starlet.