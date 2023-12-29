Birmingham City defender given green light to head out on loan

Birmingham City defender Rico Browne has joined Rushall Olympic on loan, as announced by the club’s official website.

Birmingham City have given the youngster the green light to head out the exit door to get some experience.

Browne, 20, will link up with Blues’ teammate Callum Sullivan at Dales Lane.

The pair are both set to return to St Andrew’s next month.

Birmingham City loan exit

Birmingham will hope that Browne can get plenty of game time under his belt over the next four weeks to help boost his development.

This temporary exit makes sense as it can help him build up his fitness. He has been injured this term but has still managed to make 14 appearances for the Blues’ Under-21’s under Steve Spooner to help them rise to the top of the Professional Development League North.

Browne joined the Midlands club back in 2016 having previously played in Spain for Elche.

The Manchester-born man is yet to make a senior appearance for Birmingham but has the opportunity to show what he can do at Rushall now in the National League North. They are currently 20th in the table and are looking to climb up the league to avoid getting relegated.

Browne leaves a Birmingham side who themselves are eager to start picking up more wins. Wayne Rooney’s appointment hasn’t worked out yet and the pressure is on the former Derby County and DC United boss to start getting results.

The Blues are 19th and are seven points above the drop zone after their 3-1 loss at home to Stoke City last time out. They are back in action this evening with a clash on their own patch again against in-form Bristol City.