Barnsley expected to loan out 2022 signing in January

Barnsley are ‘likely’ to loan out Conor McCarthy this winter, as detailed in a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

Barnsley could let the defender head out the exit door on a temporary basis to help him get some more game time under his belt.

McCarthy, 25, has struggled for minutes during the first-half of this season and has made only three cup appearances.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the Barnsley Chronicle, the Tykes are poised to let players who aren’t getting opportunities depart on loan.

Barnsley exit on the cards

Barnsley signed McCarthy back in June 2022 to bolster their defensive department but his switch to England hasn’t worked out. He penned a three-year contract at Oakwell meaning he still has another couple of years left on his deal.

However, he hasn’t been able to nail down a place in their starting XI and has featured only 14 times altogether for the South Yorkshire outfit.

The Irishman started his career at local side Blarney United before linking up with Cork City as a youngster. He then rose up through the ranks of the League of Ireland side and became a key player for their first-team.

St Mirren then lured him to Scotland and he spent three years with the Buddies, playing 84 games and scoring five times, before he decided to move down the border.

Barnsley are looking to gain promotion to the Championship under Neill Collins and letting McCarthy leave would free up space and funds in their squad to bring in other players, potentially attacking ones, as they look to get into the play-offs.

The Tykes are currently outside the top six by two points behind Stevenage but have two games in hand.