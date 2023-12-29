Star man sidelined: Sunderland team news and predicted XI to face Rotherham United

Sunderland make the trip to Rotherham United in the Championship this evening.

Sunderland will be hoping to make it two wins from two following their away win on Boxing Day over Hull City. That win saw Sunderland rise back into the top six of the Championship.

Michael Beale is off and running as the new head coach in the north east, but fans aren’t getting carried away and there’s expectation that his side should win this one comfortably.

Rotherham United are bottom of the league and despite a shock win over Middlesbrough last time out, they remain a long way off safety.

Sunderland team news

Bradley Dack was substituted early against the Tigers through injury and he will miss this one.

Aji Alese and Dennis Cirkin are both still out with the former returning to training recently.

Niall Huggins was stretched off against Coventry City and the fullback is expected to be out for the remainder of the season.

Corry Evans remains out with a longer-term injury.

Sunderland predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Seelt

O’Nien

Ballard

Hume

Ekwah

Neil

Clarke

Pritchard

Roberts

Jobe

Jenson Seelt came in for Huggins against Hull City and the Dutch defender showed no reason to be dropped.

Adil Aouchiche came off the bench to replace the injured Dack at the MKM Stadium, but it’s likely Alex Pritchard will return to the starting XI if deemed fit to do so. Pritchard missed the Coventry City clash through illness and returned to the bench on Boxing Day.

Elsewhere it seems unlikely once again that any of the strikers will start with Jobe likely to take up a false nine role again.

Pierre Ekwah and Dan Neil will likely retain their spots in midfield. The pair performed well last time out and it’s not an area Sunderland have great depth in.

The game kicks off at 7.45pm this evening.