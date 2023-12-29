56-year-old becomes top contender for Plymouth Argyle job after talks, report claims

Plymouth Argyle have been on the hunt for a new boss after the exit of Steven Schumacher earlier this month. He’d led the Pilgrims to the League One title last season and had them consolidating their Championship place, only for Stoke City to swoop in for his services.

Director of Football Neil Dewsnip and coach Kevin Nancekivell have been leading Argyle in the meantime while the search for Schumacher’s ideal replacement takes place.

Plenty of names have been linked with the vacancy, one of the most surprising of which being Chesterfield boss Paul Cook. Now, new claims have emerged regarding the rumoured interest in the former Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth boss.

Football Insider claims that after talks between Cook and the club, the 56-year-old has become the top contender for the job.

Cook to Plymouth…

Cook has done a fine job with Chesterfield in his current post. He also has experience of managing sizeable clubs like Wigan Athletic, Portsmouth and Ipswich Town, experiencing Championship, League One and League Two football.

However, from what has been said within the club, you can’t help but feel Cook doesn’t fit the profile they’re looking for. Speaking with Plymouth Live, caretaker boss and director of football Dewsnip has said the club would be ‘foolish’ not to go for a manager similar to previous bosses Ryan Lowe and Schumacher in terms of their age, energy and ambition.

In terms of profile, Cook isn’t a particularly similar type. He’s an experienced coach at EFL level and would represent a change in direction after backing younger coaches like Lowe and Schumacher in their previous appointments.

Time will tell how the situation pans out though as Plymouth Argyle weigh up their next move.