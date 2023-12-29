29-year-old Leicester City man drawing interest from overseas club

Leicester City midfielder Dennis Praet is a target for Belgian side Royal Antwerp, according to reporter Sacha Tavolieri.

Leicester City man Praet has found game time hard to come by this season. He made his only Championship start in the second game of the campaign and has only played six times overall, chipping in with one assist in the process.

He’s found some minutes off the bench over the busy festive schedule but on the whole, he’s been out of Enzo Maresca’s squad. His lack of game time combined with his expiring contract has left doubts over his future, and Praet is now drawing interest from Belgium.

Reporter Sacha Tavolieri has said on X that top-flight side Royal Antwerp are ‘back’ on the trail of the 29-year-old ahead of January. They’ve taken notice of his situation as they weigh up a move to bring him back to his native.

Praet has been with Leicester City since signing from Sampdoria in the summer of 2019. Since then, he’s chipped in with four goals and seven assists in 93 games for the club.

Best for all?

Praet has been used sparingly by Leicester City and Maresca this season. His lack of game time along with his expiring contract means it could be benefit for all to sanction a permanent exit this winter.

That way, the Foxes can recoup a fee for his services while the player can find regular minutes away from the King Power.

Maresca has said he foresees some players coming to him to raise desires of a January move and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Praet was one. He’s previously been in influential figure in Italy and Belgium but with Leicester, he’s been unable to make a telling impact.

A sale would also free up a space in the squad for City to add a new face to the ranks, so time will tell if the Antwerp links bear fruit.