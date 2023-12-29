22-year-old pens new QPR deal, winger’s immediate future also secured

QPR youngsters Trent Rendall and Micah Anthony have extended their contracts until the end of the season, it has been confirmed.

QPR will be facing some important decisions over players’ futures in the New Year. January presents manager Marti Cifuentes with the first chance to shape the squad to his liking, bringing in new faces while some potentially move on.

2024 will also bring around a fresh load of decisions to be made over expiring contracts. A number of players, especially youngsters, will have deals up at the end of the season.

In fact, 22-year-old defender Trent Rendall and winger Micah Anthony only had deals running until the end of this month. Now though, it has been confirmed that both will be staying for the duration of the season.

QPR have announced on their official club website that Rendall and Anthony has signed six-month deals to keep them on board until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Bidding to catch the eye

After earning extensions until the end of this season, both Rendall and Anthony will be hoping to impress enough to earn deals beyond then too. QPR have given both chances to catch the eye in senior football this year, with Rendall spending time with Eastleigh earlier in the season while Anthony spent the latter end of last season with Hanwell Town.

Neither have made competitive debuts for the R’s as of yet but hopefully, they can earn a chance at Loftus Road over the first half of 2024.

The extension offers both the chance to make an impressive over the remainder of the season, though it will be interesting to see if they get the chance to do so with the Championship side or if they’re to spend more time out on loan in the New Year.