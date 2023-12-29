15-goal/assist star eyed: Every player linked with Leeds United ahead of the January transfer window

Leeds United have settled nicely in the Championship and will be looking to maintain a push for promotion in 2024.

Leeds United are notoriously quiet in the January transfer window. Daniel Farke is remaining tight-lipped as to any upcoming ideas the club may have. However, that has not stopped rumours from circulating and players from being linked.

There are areas where it is clear that the Whites need reinforcement, such as at left-back and the addition of a play-making No.10.

With that said, here are the players recently linked with Leeds United ahead of the upcoming transfer window…

David Brooks

Leeds United are being tipped to dip back to Premier League side Bournemouth for right-wing star Brooks. This claim comes via talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook on X.

Warrington-born Brooks has played regularly in the Premier League this season, registering one goal and one assist in 11 outings.

Kerem Akturkoglu

26-cap Turkish international Akturkoglu is also a player reported to be interesting Leeds United. The left-winger has eight goals and seven assists in all competitions this season.

Time will tell if the link comes to anything though amid claims of interest.

Jack Hastings

Another player linked with a move to Elland Road is Northern Irish striker Jack Hastings. Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke said that the Whites were one of several clubs tracking the 17-year-old.

Leeds have a proven track record of bringing on youth players and blooding them in the senior squad. Hastings has a raft of goals this season and could be poised for a big move to England in 2024.

Archie Brown

Leeds United’s obvious need for a natural left-back has seen them linked with Gent man Brown by the Daily Mail.

Brown has seen success in both Switzerland and Belgium since his exit from Derby County in the summer of 2021. This season, the 21-year-old has 12 Jupiler Pro League appearances to his name, registering one assist.

Bright Osayi-Samuel

Former QPR star Osayi-Samuel has been with Fenerbahce since he left the West London side in January 2021. However, TEAMtalk has claimed Leeds United are interested in offering him a route back to English football.

Crystal Palace and Wolves are also linked though, potentially offering competition for his signature.

Conor Bradley

Another report from TEAMtalk states that Leeds are interested in Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley as they look to strengthen their defence. This would likely be a loan move after finding limited chances in the first half of the season.

He’s made three appearances for Liverpool this season. However, a better indicator of Bradley’s potential comes from last season’s loan at Bolton. He made 53 appearances across all competitions for the Trotters, scoring six goals and registering six assists.

Trai Hume

Lsat but not least, another TEAMtalk report credits Leeds United with interest in Sunderland full-back Hume. The 21-year-old has been with the Black Cats since early January 2022.

He’s become an ever-present on Wearside and has also drawn interest from Leicester City. Time will tell if that and the other recent links will bear any fruit though.