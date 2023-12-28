Wigan Athletic in talks over winter deal for 21-year-old Brighton defender

Wigan Athletic are in talks over a loan deal for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Odel Offiah, as per reporter Mike McGrath.

Wigan Athletic will be hoping to add some fresh faces to their ranks in January in a bid to push up the League One table. The Latics sit 19th as it stands, four points off the drop but with three consecutive third-tier defeats to their name.

Shaun Maloney’s side would be in the top-half if it wasn’t for their points deduction, so they’ll be hoping to put some good distance between themselves and the drop zone in the New Year.

Now, with January just around the corner, claims of a winter target have emerged. Writing on X, Daily Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath has said that Wigan Athletic are in talks with Premier League club Brighton over a winter loan deal for versatile defender Offiah.

Brighton are in talks over a deal for Odel Offiah to join Wigan on loan for the rest of the season. The 21yr old centre-back has been at Hearts this season #BHAFC #WAFC @TeleFootball — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) December 28, 2023

The 21-year-old has found regular game time hard to come by in Scotland with Hearts and could make a change of scenery this winter. He had a health scare a couple of months ago and hasn’t made an appearance since October.

Offiah mainly plays as a centre-back but has been deployed as a right-back, wing-back and defensive midfielder in the first half of this season.

A solid target

While hasn’t played much in Scotland this season, hopefully Offiah can kick on again in 2024. He’s tasted senior action with Brighton too, with his five appearances for their first-team suggesting he’s a talent they believe can have a future in their side.

A League One loan with Wigan Athletic could be beneficial for his development, hopefully allowing him to find more game time than he has with Hearts. He’ll add further depth and competition to Maloney’s defensive ranks, so time will tell if the talks see a deal come to fruition.

Wigan Athletic face Carlisle United on Friday night in their final game of 2023.