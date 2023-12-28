Wigan Athletic ace wanted for longer by loan club

Oldham Athletic are keen to keep hold of Wigan Athletic striker Josh Stones for longer, as per a report by The Oldham Times.

Wigan Athletic let the attacker join the National League outfit on a one-month loan to get some experience under his belt and he is due to return to the DW Stadium in mid-January.

Stones, 20, has scored two goals in three league games for Oldham and has formed a deadly partnership up front with James Norwood.

In this latest update regarding his situation by The Oldham Times, Micky Mellon’s side are ‘looking to extend’ his stay this winter as they hope to keep hold of him for longer to help boost their promotion push.

Wigan Athletic loanee wanted

Wigan have a decision to make on what to do with Stones next month. He is getting regular game time at Oldham and is scoring goals.

However, could Shaun Maloney do with him back for the second-half of the campaign to bolster his attack?

Stones has played for the Latics since they snapped him up from Guiseley since the summer of 2022 and he is under contract with the North West club until 2026.

The Bradford-born man has played 10 times for his parent club so far and has found the net on two occasions. He was loaned out to Ross County in Scotland last term but didn’t score in six games for the Staggies before heading back down the border.

Wigan are currently sat in 19th position in the League One table and are four points above the drop zone. They were beaten 1-0 at home by Derby County on Boxing Day.

Maloney’s men are back in action tomorrow with a home clash against Carlisle United.