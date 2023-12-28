‘Show us what you’re made of’ – West Brom vs Leeds United prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their West Brom vs Leeds United prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Friday night.

West Brom come into another important Championship game off the back of a valuable win over Norwich City. The Canaries came into the tie in strong form but the Baggies sent them back to Norfolk with nothing to show for their efforts, winning 1-0.

The victory keeps Carlos Corberan’s side in 5th and a win would move them within three points of Friday night’s opponents.

Leeds United meanwhile will be determined to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Preston North End last time out. The Whites have lost two straight away from home and have won one of their last four on the road.

Daniel Farke’s side slipped to 4th in the table at the weekend and are now eight points off the top two.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is going to be a real test of character for both sides, especially Leeds United. Their away form has dipped of late and The Hawthorns is a tough place to go against an impressive team, managing by former Whites U21s boss Corberan.

“The message to Leeds has to be to show us what you’re made of. A win would be a real confidence boost for the squad and supporters, but another defeat could raise concerns heading into the New Year.

“This is a tough game for both but equally, it’s a chance for them to make a statement. I’ll say this ends level though, which won’t really do much for either side.”

West Brom vs Leeds United prediction: 2-2

Harry Mail

“This is a big game at the top end of the Championship and a win would be significant for both sides.

“West Brom haven’t been conceding many recently and are well organised under Carlos Corberan as they look to get promoted.

“I fancy Leeds to get a result at the Hawthorns though. Their attacking players are a real handful to any side in the league and I think they’ll be fired up by Daniel Farke after they lost to Preston.”

West Brom vs Leeds United prediction: 1-2