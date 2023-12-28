West Brom vs Leeds United: 5 players who could dictate the game as promotion hopefuls collide

West Brom vs Leeds United takes place at The Hawthorns on Friday night.

West Brom vs Leeds United sees the Baggies welcome Daniel Farke’s side to the Midlands. The home side sit 5th in the Championship with their visitors one place and six points above them in the table.

Both sides enter this game on the back of mixed fortunes. West Brom scraped a narrow 1-0 victory over Norwich City on Boxing Day while Leeds United suffered a 2-1 defeat to Preston North End in their fixture.

Here we look at five players who could dictate West Brom vs Leeds United…

Brandon Thomas-Asante

24-year-old Thomas-Asante was a late-August 2022 signing from League Two side Salford City. His first season at The Hawthorns saw him score seven goals in 33 appearances.

The young striker has already matched last season’s total, adding two assists for good measure. He will find it tough against Leeds’ central pairing of Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk but he will likely be the Baggies’ main goal threat.

Grady Diangana

Diangana has been back at his dangerous best for West Brom this season, managing four goals and four assists so far.

Playing predominantly as either an attacking midfielder or right winger this season, his trickery will pose a problem for Leeds United and the likes of Djed Spence or Ethan Ampadu.

Darnell Furlong

Right-back Furlong likes to get forward and this season he has two goals and an assist to his name in 24 appearances for West Brom. In that respect, he will pose Leeds a threat.

However, he will need to be at the top of his game as he will be facing the explosive Crysencio Summerville, whose pace and acceleration have been a problem for a lot of Championship right-backs this season.

1 of 20 Where do Leeds United play their home games? Riverside Stadium John Smith's Stadium Valley Parade Elland Road

Crysencio Summerville

Summerville looked like a bright talent in the Premier League but since Leeds United’s drop to the Championship, he has become one of the team’s most important players.

His 11 goals and six assists this season have marked him out as an explosive talent, causing havoc for full-backs just about every week. His acceleration off the mark and ability to breeze past defenders means he will be a constant threat to West Brom on Friday night.

Georginio Rutter

21-year-old Rutter’s first half-season for the Whites was a struggle but this season, he is a man transformed.

With strength and speed, he can brush by opponents and he often plays deft through balls that lead to Leeds United chances. With four goals and nine assists, he will be a player for West Brom to keep an eye on.