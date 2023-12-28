‘We know this’ – Danny Rohl opens up on key transfer aim for Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has spoken about the priority of adding another striker to his ranks in the January transfer window.

Sheffield Wednesday are gearing up for a vital January transfer window. It will be manager Rohl’s first in charge at Hillsborough and he’ll be determined to add some further quality to his ranks in a bid to strengthen their survival bid.

The Owls sit 23rd in the table as it stands, nine points off safety. They put together an impressive run to move closer to Huddersfield Town in 21st but three defeats in the last four Championship games has undone their progress.

The signing of a new striker has been raised as a priority by supporters and manager Rohl certainly believes that to be the case too.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield (quotes via The Star), Rohl was quizzed on putting a striker at the top of his list of transfer targets. He replied: