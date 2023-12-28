‘We know this’ – Danny Rohl opens up on key transfer aim for Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has spoken about the priority of adding another striker to his ranks in the January transfer window.
Sheffield Wednesday are gearing up for a vital January transfer window. It will be manager Rohl’s first in charge at Hillsborough and he’ll be determined to add some further quality to his ranks in a bid to strengthen their survival bid.
The Owls sit 23rd in the table as it stands, nine points off safety. They put together an impressive run to move closer to Huddersfield Town in 21st but three defeats in the last four Championship games has undone their progress.
The signing of a new striker has been raised as a priority by supporters and manager Rohl certainly believes that to be the case too.
Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield (quotes via The Star), Rohl was quizzed on putting a striker at the top of his list of transfer targets. He replied:
“I think we know this.
“We need in front some players that have maybe really the quality to finish. This is in the whole team and you can see this is a team that is able to compare with our opponents.
“I have never seen a game since I arrive here that we weren’t in the game, OK maybe you look back and maybe Millwall, but in this game we had many chances. This is the good point, we can face every opponent but also to take something we need everything and we must be much more clinical in both boxes.”
The hunt for a new striker
Whoever comes in at Hillsborough in January will need to hit the ground running. While there’s a view across football that clubs need to plan and recruit for the future, Sheffield Wednesday have to bring in players who can have an immediate impact.
If not, they’ll see their relegation fears deepen. Bailey Cadamarteri’s breakthrough has seen a new talisman emerge but at such a young age, the burden of goalscoring can’t be placed on just his shoulders. Anthony Musaba is the club’s top scorer so far with just four goals, while teenager Cadamarteri has three.
The signing of a new talisman could be the difference between survival and relegation for Sheffield Wednesday, so hopefully one can be signed in the early stages of the window and have an immediate impact on proceedings.
