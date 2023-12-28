‘They do stand a chance’ – Rotherham United vs Sunderland prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Rotherham United vs Sunderland prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Friday night.

Rotherham United are still nine points from safety despite their big win over Middlesbrough last time out. Those three points will give the squad a confidence boost, but this fixture will be no easier.

Sunderland got their first win of the Michael Beale era last time out. The performance wasn’t vintage, but the three points count all the same. The Black Cats will be strong favourites coming into this Championship clash.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Rotherham United are rock bottom in the Championship, but a win over Middlesbrough last time out will give them hope here.

“They will have to sacrifice most of the ball in this one and they’ll have to be happy to hit Sunderland on the counter, but if they can be clinical in the final third then they do stand a chance.

“Sunderland picked up a crucial win over Hull City last time out, but Beale’s side do struggle against teams who deploy a low block and really minimise space in and around the 18-yard box.

“This one has all the characteristics of a potentially good game, but I do think Sunderland’s natural quality in the squad will prevail on this occasion.”

Rotherham United vs Sunderland prediction: 0-2

James Ray

“This is a tough one to call, despite what the league table might suggest.

“Albeit through a bit of a fluke, Rotherham United picked up a huge win against Middlesbrough last time out. It could be a real confidence boost for Richardson’s Millers, and they did well to keep Leicester at bay for as long as they did too.

“I can see the hosts frustrating Sunderland a bit. The Black Cats had their own confidence-boosting win on Boxing Day and if their attackers are on their game, they should have too much for the Millers. That said though, I think Rotherham can get something from this.”

Rotherham United vs Sunderland prediction: 1-1