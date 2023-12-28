The 7 Plymouth Argyle players entering the last six months of their contracts in January

Plymouth Argyle are currently without a permanent manager, and they’re approaching an important January transfer window.

Plymouth Argyle will see the January window as a chance to freshen up their ranks, hopefully with a new manager in place early on. They can add a couple new faces and shape the squad to their liking, though time will tell just when Steven Schumacher’s permanent replacement comes in.

The lack of a permanent boss perhaps leaves a bit of uncertainty over player contracts. There are a handful of deals expiring at the end of the season and the new manager will be keen to cast eyes over all before making decisions over players’ futures.

The players out of contract in 2024

There are some decisions that could prove quite tricky. Saxon Earley is a promising left-back but since signing from Norwich City his Plymouth Argyle career has been hampered by injuries, leaving his future uncertain ahead of his contract’s expiry in 2024.

Brendan Galloway is another out of contract player who has had injury problems though the ex-Everton man has now played a part in the last eight Championship games, starting three. Midfielder Matt Butcher was a regular in the League One title-winning season but his action has been more limited this season, so a decision will have to be made over his future.

Callum Burton played a key role in the promotion too. He came in for Michael Cooper after his ACL injury but with Conor Hazard signing in the summer, the goalkeeper has been pushed down the ranks and could find game time more likely elsewhere.

Versatile wideman Mickel Miller is another with a deal expiring in 2024. He’s been in and out of the starting XI as a wing-back, winger or full-back but could see his position at Plymouth Argyle brought into question next year too.

Last but not least, two youngsters in Jack Endacott and Will Jenkins-Davies are also nearing the end of their deals. Endacott has spent spells out on loan this season while Jenkins-Davies returns from a stint with Torquay United in the summer.