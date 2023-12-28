The 11 Birmingham City players entering the last six months of their contracts in January

Birmingham City have had a tough few months but will be hoping to breathe life into the Wayne Rooney era in the January transfer window.

Birmingham City made the controversial decision to swap John Eustace for Rooney back in October and since then, it’s only been downhill for the Blues. They’ve gone from the play-offs to 19th in the table, sitting seven points clear of the drop just after the halfway point of the Championship campaign.

January will present Rooney with a chance to shape his ranks with some fresh signings though. The numerous out of contract players allows him to revamp the squad too, with some likely to leave in the winter while others could move on further down the line in 2024.

1 of 20 Where do Leeds United play their home games? Riverside Stadium John Smith's Stadium Valley Parade Elland Road

The players out of contract

Of those out of contract next year, some have already been linked with winter exits. Reports said Neil Etheridge and Scott Hogan will be ‘up for grabs’ in the New Year, and you’d be surprised if they were the only ones.

A lot of those out of contract are on the older side, so Rooney will have to decide if they figure in his long-term plans for Birmingham City. Mainstays Lukas Juktiewicz and John Ruddy see their deals end in 2024, as do centre-backs Marc Roberts and Kevin Long, who are both 33. Gary Gardner, 31, is also out of contract.

Keshi Anderson has had an injury-hit season since signing on a year-long deal in the summer but returned against Stoke City. He’ll be hoping to earn an extension.

One player who is doing all he can to earn an extension is Croatian midfielder Ivan Sunjic. Few would have expected his Birmingham City career to have been revived but since returning from his loan in the summer, he’s offered an energetic presence in the middle and alongside Krystian Bielik, Rooney could have a fine midfield duo on his hands.

Last but not least are two young players: Marcel Oakley and Nico Gordon. Oakley has found chances hard to come by but has been an unused substitute in the last five Championship games while centre-back Gordon played just once on loan with Solihull Moors.