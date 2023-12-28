Sunderland sizing up winter swoop for 7-goal striker on loan in the Championship

Sunderland are looking to make a move for Fulham striker Jay Stansfield in January, says Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

Sunderland currently sit 6th in the table in the Championship, only one goal ahead of Hull City in 7th. The Black Cats have relied on the 11 goals from winger Jack Clarke to help them maintain their play-off chase.

Jobe Bellingham has weighed in with four goals from his attacking midfield role, as has Daniel Neil from his defensive midfield position.

However, since the loss of striker Ross Stewart, Sunderland haven’t replaced him with a like-for-like signing. Younger strikers haven’t been able to step up yet, meaning the winter addition of a new talisman is a must.

Now, news of interest in Fulham man Stansfield has emerged from Sky Sports’ Keith Downie. He states that the 21-year-old is among Sunderland’s winter transfer targets and his season-long loan with Championship rivals Birmingham City could be brought to a premature end.

Fulham’s Jay Stansfield is one of a number of strikers Sunderland are keeping an eye on this January.

The 21-year-old is on a season-loan at Birmingham but there’s potential to end early.

Ipswich also interested. Stansfield has scored 7 at #BCFC this season.

Ipswich Town interest is also mentioned. That was first reported by the EADT earlier this month.

A solid fit for Sunderland?

Sunderland tried for Stansfield during the summer transfer window, with the striker hinting he chose Birmingham City over the Black Cats due to its relative closeness to his London home.

Sunderland do need a frontline striker, the absence of goals from that position is abundantly clear. The question is, would Stansfield be the answer to their problem in that position?

His time at Birmingham City on loan has seen the 21-year-old score seven goals and register two assists in 21 Championship appearances. The bulk of these appearances have seen him start the game up top for the Blues.

The Black Cats play a much more expansive and free-flowing game than do Birmingham City. With Stansfield up front feeding off the likes of Bellingham and Clarke, you would expect him be scoring regularly.

Even though Downie says in a follow-up post that Stansfield ‘has not been prioritised by Sunderland’ as of yet, there is little doubt he’d be a solid January signing if it comes off.