Sunderland ace wanted: Every player linked with Leicester City ahead of the January transfer window

Leicester City are six points clear of Ipswich Town at the top of the Championship table.

Leicester City have been impressive this season under Enzo Maresca as they look to gain an immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

The Foxes have the chance to add even more quality to their squad in the upcoming January transfer window.

Here is a look at the players who have been linked with them so far this month…

Lucas Beraldo

The Sao Paulo defender has been linked with a switch to Leicester this winter, as per Jorge Nicola (via Caught Offside). He has been on the books of his current club since 2020.

Matt O’Riley

He has emerged on the Foxes’ radar along with Newcastle United after catching the eye up in Scotland with Celtic, according to a report by TEAMtalk. The 23-year-old, who is a Denmark international with one cap under his belt, has played for Fulham and MK Dons in the past.

Amad Diallo

Maresca is reportedly interested in landing the Manchester United winger, as per Football Insider. He spent last term on loan at Sunderland and helped the Black Cats make the play-offs.

Melayro Bogarde

Voetbal Primeur claim Leicester are keen on signing the Hoffenheim midfielder. He is a former Holland youth international and spent time with PEC Zwolle in the last campaign.

Caylan Vickers

The Foxes are admirers of the young Reading ace according to The Sun. Norwich City and Real Madrid have also been mentioned as potential suitors.

Joe Worrall

The King Power Stadium has emerged as a possible next destination for the Nottingham Forest centre-back, as per the Daily Mail. Middlesbrough are also in the frame.

Trai Hume

TEAMtalk report Leicester, Leeds United and Burnley like the Sunderland right-back. He is currently injured though.