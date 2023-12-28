Stockport County agree winter swoop for MLS defender

Stockport County have agreed to bring Minnesota United’s Ethan Bristow in on loan for the rest of the season, it has been confirmed.

Stockport County will be hoping to continue their march towards the League Two title over the second half of the season. The Hatters sit top of the table heading into 2024, four points clear of Wrexham in 2nd place.

Some fresh additions will help Dave Challinor and co in their bid to rise to the third-tier and with the winter window just a matter of days away, it has been confirmed that the first signing is already agreed.

As announced on Thursday afternoon, Stockport County have reached a loan agreement with MLS side Minnesota United over English defender Ethan Bristow.

The 22-year-old made the move to the MLS in the summer after catching the eye with Tranmere Rovers but with the season done in the States, Bristow will link up with County for the rest of the season. He will begin training with the first-team and when international clearance goes through next month, he will be available for selection.

League Two proven

It’s rare to see an MLS player come over to the EFL but given Bristow’s pedigree on these shores, he looks to be a strong signing. He was a key player for Tranmere Rovers and an ever-present figure for them, playing every minute of every League Two game in the 2022/23 season.

He then played 13 times for Minnesota after joining in January, testing himself in the MLS against some talented players.

Now back in England, he’ll be keen to make a good impression at Edgeley Park as Stockport County fight for promotion. Bristow mainly plays as a left-back but is a versatile defender, also operating as a wing-back or left-sided centre-back at times.