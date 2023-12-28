Sought-after Manchester United starlet emerges on Ipswich Town’s transfer radar

Ipswich Town have placed Manchester United starlet Amad Diallo on their transfer shortlist, as per reporter Darren Witcoop.

Ipswich Town are right in the fight for promotion this season. They’ve made a brilliant impact on the Championship since rising from League One and sit 2nd in the table as it stands with one game left of 2023.

Then, attention will turn to winter transfer recruits, and some added goal threat could be on the shortlist. It had been reported that a striker would be eyed by the Tractor Boys and with Dane Scarlett recalled and George Hirst injured, the need for a new talisman has been heightened.

Now, fresh links with a new forward have emerged on X. Reporter Witcoop has claimed that Ipswich Town have placed Manchester United winger Amad Diallo on their transfer wish list ahead of January.

Ipswich to step up their striker search after George Hirst ruled out long term and Dane Scarlett’s loan ended. Manchester United’s Amad Diallo, who is also wanted by Southampton, among the players on the Ipswich wish list. #itfc #soton — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) December 28, 2023

While not a striker, the 21-year-old Ivorian is a serious goal threat out wide. With Sunderland last season, Diallo notched 14 goals and four assists in 42 games across all competitions.

Diallo has also been linked with Southampton, Leicester City and former loan club Sunderland in the lead up to January.

Added goal threat

As touched on before, Diallo might not be the striker Ipswich Town really need heading into January. However, he will be a potent option on the wings and could definitely bring the goalscoring threat that the Tractor Boys need in the fight for promotion.

He’s at his dangerous best when cutting in from the right onto his left foot but has been played on the left-hand side and occasionally through the middle as a no.10 or striker previously.

After his Sunderland loan, many might have thought a real step up was awaiting Diallo. He’s had an injury-hit second-half of 2023 though and in a bid to get back to 100%, a loan with Ipswich Town under an ex-Manchester United coach in Kieran McKenna could be ideal for Diallo.

It would be a statement signing for Town but time will tell if the link bears any fruit next month.