‘Something we need to address’ – Liam Rosenior speaks out on Hull City’s January plans

Hull City may have lost four of their last six games, but they remain in seventh position in the Championship table and level on points with sixth placed Sunderland.

Hull City have aspirations of finishing in the play-off places and have been in and around the top six for the majority of the campaign. They have won 10, drawn six and lost eight of their 24 games so far.

Their inconsistencies of late have not necessarily harmed their league position all too much, but manager Liam Rosenior will be hoping to address issues before it does, in the hopes of solidifying a place in the play-off places come the end of the season.

Speaking to Hull Live, the Tigers boss confirmed he is looking ahead to the upcoming January transfer window as a means of a bolstering their ranks and helping improve their chances of achieving their aims.

“We’re in games, we don’t get the points we deserve. So that needs to be looked at and we’ve got January coming up and that’s something that I need to address. I don’t want to keep sounding like a broken record,” he confirmed.

“There becomes a point where if the same things are happening week in, week out – you don’t take advantage of your moments, you’re making errors – it’s my job to address it. That’s something we’ll look at in January because I think we’ve got the makings of a very good team. We definitely have ambitions of being in that top six at the end of the season.

“I’ve said to the players, I’m in a place, Acun [Ilicali] and Tan [Kesler] are in a place where we really believe we can do something this year. Sometimes it’s tactical, sometimes it’s ability but sometimes it’s personnel and that’s something we need to address very, very quickly.”

The best solution

Rosenior looks to be addressing this issue head-on and dipping into the transfer market next month will go a long way in helping them achieve this. He has recently spoken out about wanting ‘two or three’ new additions’ and this will likely stand them in good stead.

Looking towards January, this will present them with a huge opportunity to get players through the door and improve their squad and chances of promotion. We believe a couple of experienced players should be the priority in the winter window given the shape and inexperience of their squad currently.

Finally, the inconsistencies Rosenior is facing currently may not necessarily be an easy or quick fix with new additions however. New players could take time to bed in, and so they may need to regress slightly before they can progress up the standings, but only time will tell.