‘Sneak a narrow win’ – Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Friday.

Hull City head into the game sat in 7th position in the table. The Tigers are only outside the play-offs on goal difference behind Sunderland.

They were beaten 1-0 by the Black Cats at home on Boxing Day and will be keen to bounce back. Jack Clarke scored the only goal of the game.

As for Blackburn Rovers, they find themselves down in 15th place in the Championship. They lost 3-0 away at Huddersfield Town last time out.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Hull have lost their last two games in a row against Bristol City and Sunderland but have been in both games and could have easily picked up results.

“The Tigers need reinforcements to their squad in January to help keep their push for the play-offs on track.

“Blackburn have lost three on the spin and have slipped down the table over recent weeks. I think this will be a close game but I wouldn’t be surprised to see the hosts sneak a narrow win to see off 2023.”

Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: 1-0

James Ray

“Blackburn Rovers remain one of the most inconsistent and unpredictable sides in the Championship. They can give anyone a game on their day but just when they start to put a good run together, they’ll then go and lose a few and undo the progress they’ve made.

“Hull City haven’t had the easiest festive period either but it’s really been a case of fine margins for them.

“Fortunes could swing back in their favour here, handing them a narrow win. Blackburn are a side to always be wary of but I’ll back Hull to win it.”

Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: 2-1