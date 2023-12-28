Rotherham United vs Sunderland: 5 players who could dictate the game tomorrow night

Sunderland travel to Rotherham United on Friday night as they look to make it two wins from two in the Championship.

Sunderland beat Hull City 1-0 on Boxing Day with a late goal from Jack Clarke being the difference.

The win saw Sunderland move back into the top six of the Championship leapfrogging the Tigers.

Rotherham United ended their winless run with a shock three points over Middlesbrough last time out. The odds are stacked against them, but they will have a new lease of life after their win over Boro.

Here we look at five players who could dictate Rotherham United vs Sunderland.

Jack Clarke

Arguably the most obvious name on this list is Clarke.

The young, English winger has been Sunderland’s star performer so far this season.

He is the Wearsider’s top scorer with 11 goals in 24 second tier outings.

The 23-year-old is one of the most dangerous players in the Championship and he will likely be involved should Sunderland score.

Dan Neil

The Sunderland academy graduate has really settled into life in the senior side now.

He has increased the number of goal contributions he gets from midfield now with seven goals and assists so far in the league.

Neil is a huge part of Sunderland controlling games from the middle and this match will be no different.

Ollie Rathbone

Rathbone, 27, has the potential to make an impact here.

The central midfielder has struggled at times this season but he has proven in the past he has the quality to take control of matches and be a difference maker.

There have been times this season where Sunderland’s midfield have lacked discipline and Rathbone could find himself with the opportunity to exploit that here.

Patrick Roberts

The Sunderland winger is a joy to watch.

He is one of the most skillful players in the league and on his day he does it with ease.

The former Manchester City attacker needs to add a final product to his game, but even without that he is a handful for defenders.

Jordan Hugill

The experienced striker hasn’t had the best of seasons so far, but he has the quality to make an impact at crucial moments.

Sunderland have been slack at the back throughout this season and mistakes have left big openings for nearly every side they’ve played this season.

That will give the likes of Hugill hope that he will get chances on Friday night, and if a chance comes his way he could well take it.