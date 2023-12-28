QPR loanee suffers season-ending injury on loan with EFL side

Swindon Town boss Michael Flynn has said QPR loanee Murphy Mahoney’s season is likely to be over.

Swindon Town swooped to land the goalkeeper on a season-long loan in the summer but he has now picked up a hamstring injury.

Mahoney, 22, has made 25 appearances for the League Two side in all competitions in this campaign.

Flynn has said, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser: “I think it is quite a serious hamstring strain. And I have been around it enough to know that when they are still extremely sore on the way home that doesn’t bode well.

“I would say we are probably looking at a high grade two to a grade three strain, which is not good news at all.”

QPR loan man blow

QPR gave Mahoney the green light to link up with Swindon on a temporary basis back in June to help him get some more experience under his belt. He has since been the number one for the Wiltshire club but they will now need to find a new stopper in January ahead of the second-half of this term.

The Reading-born man joined the Hoops in 2012 having previously been at Caversham Town and Wycombe Wanderers.

He has since risen up through the academy and has been a regular for the R’s at various youth levels over recent years.

Mahoney has made two first-team appearances so far in his career and has also been loaned out to Welling United, Bath City and Stratford Town in the past to boost his development.

His contract at QPR expires next summer and it remains to be seen whether he will be handed an extension by the Championship side and will probably depend on what league they are playing in. In the meantime, his focus will be on getting back to full fitness.