Opinion: Leeds United’s La Liga transfer talks spell good news for all, including midfield ace

Leeds United suffered not only relegation from the Premier League but also a raft of players leaving on loan due to relegation clauses. Roca was one of those heading out, his destination being Real Betis.

The 27-year-old midfielder only spent one season at Elland Road after being signed from German giants Bayern Munich. He scored one goal and registered two assists in 32 Premier League appearances.

His season so far in Spain has seen Roca – a former Spain international – make 23 appearances for Betis, scoring five goals and adding four assists across all competitions.

Best for all parties?

Roca was one of the few departures from Leeds United after relegation who had shown some steel during that season.

He arrived with ominous tones of an injury-laden potential but that proved not to be. Roca’s 36 appearances across all competitions for Leeds showed him to have the constitution to be a regular contributor.

The Vilafranca del Penedes-born midfielder has carried this durability over to La Liga, his 17 appearances this season evidence of this. In the strong competition that La Liga is, Roca has been almost an ever-present – being on the bench for just one game.

With Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey saying that Leeds United and Real Betis are in talks over a permanent move for Roca, it is the best for all parties. Leeds will get Roca off the wage bill and also some financial compensation in terms of a transfer fee. The midfielder will get to continue playing in top-tier football too, where he has been making a good impression.

For Betis they will be getting a dependable player who has performed well on his return to Spanish football. He is also a player who can help them maintain a push for a European place come the end of the season, so it seems this is a deal that will suit all parties involved.