Luton Town loan man to return from EFL spell

Shrewsbury Town loanee Elliot Thorpe is poised to return to Luton Town this winter, as per a report by the Shropshire Star.

Shrewsbury Town signed the midfielder on a season-long loan in the last transfer window.

Thorpe, 22, has had his injury problems this term and has made only two appearances for Shrewsbury so far in all competitions.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the Shropshire Star, he is ‘set’ to head back to Kenilworth Road.

1 of 20 Where do Leeds United play their home games? Riverside Stadium John Smith's Stadium Valley Parade Elland Road

Shrewsbury Town loan to end

Shrewsbury landed the Cambridgeshire-born man back in July to add more competition and depth to their midfield department. However, his switch to League One hasn’t worked out.

Luton will have a big decision to make on what to do with him in January ahead of the second-half of the campaign. He would benefit more from another loan away as opposed to slipping back into development football at his age.

Thorpe joined the Hatters in 2021 having previously been on the books at Cambridge United and Tottenham Hotspur as a youngster.

He has since gone on to play six times for his parent club altogether and was loaned out to Burton Albion last season where he featured on eight occasions.

The Wales youth international faces a battle to get into Luton’s side in the Premier League due to the abundance of options that they have at their disposal in the middle of the park. Therefore, his long-term future with Rob Edwards’ side is up in the air as he prepares to head back soon from his Shrewsbury stint.

Matt Taylor’s men are sat in 15th place in the third tier table and face Burton tomorrow as they look to bounce back from their 2-0 loss to Cheltenham Town last time out.