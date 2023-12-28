‘Losing vital momentum’ – Ipswich Town vs QPR prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Ipswich Town vs QPR prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Friday night.

Ipswich Town come into this Friday night clash with QPR looking to get back to winning ways. They equalised in fortunate circumstances to snatch a point against Leicester City and perhaps should have given away a penalty but given their control of the game, a 1-1 scoreline seemed fair.

The Tractor Boys remain 2nd in the table but are now three without a win and five points ahead of Southampton.

QPR meanwhile have seen their form fall away. After winning three in a row and going four unbeaten, they’ve now lost three Championship games in a row.

Marti Cifuentes’ side lost 2-0 to fellow strugglers Millwall on Boxing Day and are now five points away from safety again. They remain 22nd.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“QPR found form under Cifuentes and looked to be working their way up the table but three consecutive losses have been a real blow. They’ve been losing vital momentum of late and against Ipswich Town, they’ll be in for another tough one.

“Ipswich’s fixtures over the festive period have been about as challenging as possible and barring the big Leeds United loss, they’ve claimed decent draws against tough opponents.

“I can see them returning to winning ways here though. They’ll round off a fantastic year with a routine victory at Portman Road.”

Ipswich Town vs QPR prediction: 2-0

Harry Mail

“I don’t think this will be an easy game for promotion chasing Ipswich. They will be fired up though after they snatched a late draw against Leicester last time out.

“QPR looked to have turned a corner under Marti Cifuentes and did well after he first arrived. However, their form has slumped again and they need to start picking up more results.

“I can see this being a home win for the Tractor Boys but I wouldn’t be surprised to see the scoreline closer than you think.”

Ipswich Town vs QPR prediction: 2-1