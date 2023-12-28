, Leicester City receive blow as January target heads for medical with another club

Leicester City target Lucas Beraldo is closing in on a move to PSG, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Leicester City have been linked with an ambitious swoop for the highly-rated Sao Paulo centre-back in the upcoming January transfer window.

Beraldo, 20, has emerged on the Foxes’ radar as they eye an immediate return to the Premier League this season, as per Jorge Nicola (via Caught Offside).

However, in this latest update regarding his situation by reporter Romano on X (see below), the player will travel to France in the next 24 hours for a ‘medical’ ahead of a €20million move to PSG which will end Enzo Maresco’s hopes of luring the youngster to the King Power Stadium this winter.

🔴🔵 Paris Saint-Germain have booked medical tests for both Gabriel Moscardo and Lucas Beraldo. Moscardo and Beraldo will travel to Paris in the next 24h together with their agent. €20m to São Paulo for Beraldo, €20m + €2m to Corinthians for Moscardo. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/oRUt6D0UpH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 28, 2023

Blow for Leicester City

Missing out on Beraldo will be a blow for Leicester as he would have been a great long-term option for them in defence. However, it would have been hard for them to compete with PSG in this particular transfer pursuit.

The prospect started his career with spells at União Barbarense and XV de Piracicaba before joining Sao Paulo in 2020.

He has since broken into the first-team of his current club and made 48 appearances for them this year. However, he is now set for a move to Europe like many young Brazilians before him.

As for Leicester, they may now need to think about potential alternative targets. Their main focus right now is on their push for the Championship title.

They are now six points clear of Ipswich Town after their 1-1 draw with the Tractor Boys last time out.

Maresca’s men have been impressive this term and are back in action on tomorrow night with an away trip to Wales to take on Cardiff City.