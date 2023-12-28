Leeds United pair wanted: Every player linked with Southampton ahead of the January transfer window

Southampton have the chance to bring in some reinforcements to their squad next month.

Southampton are in great form at the moment in the Championship as they eye an immediate return to the Premier League.

Russell Martin’s side are currently sat in 3rd position and are chasing down the two top Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

Here is a look at the players who have been linked with them since the start of this month…

Bojan Miovski

Southampton are interested in a move for the Aberdeen striker, according to a report by the Daily Record. He has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season for the Dons.

Amad Diallo

The Saints want to land him on loan for the second-half of this campaign, as per Football Insider. The winger spent last term on loan at Sunderland and helped the Black Cats get into the play-offs.

Jack Hastings

Martin’s side have been linked with the Larne youngster by Football Insider. Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Wolves have also been mentioned as potential suitors.

Matias Soule

Italian news outlet La Stampa (as relayed by Sport Witness) claim Southampton are admirers of the Juventus attacker. He is currently on loan from the Serie A giants at Frosinone.

Ben Johnson

The Saints are still keen on the West Ham full-back, according to The Sunday Mirror reporter Darren Witcoop on X. The 23-year-old, who is an ex-England youth international, is a product of the Hammers’ academy.

Vimal Yoganathan

Barnsley’s youngster has been linked with a switch to Hampshire, as per reporter Will Unwin on X. The 17-year-old is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh

The Sun report Southampton are looking to tie up a deal for the Cork City prospect. He has played 27 times for his current club.

Charlie Cresswell

The Saints are in the race for the Leeds United defender according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page. He has been used as back-up by the Whites over recent times.

Sam Greenwood

Martin likes the Leeds United attacker who is currently on loan at Middlesbrough, as per TEAMtalk. Fulham, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Leicester City are also in the frame.