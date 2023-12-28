Ipswich Town handed huge boost over star man ahead of January

Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy has told the Egyptian FA that he does not want to be considered for selection ahead of AFCON.

Ipswich Town have enjoyed a fantastic season so far and midfielder Morsy has been key to their success. After signing from Middlesbrough in 2021 he has become a firm fan favourite, helping lead the Tractor Boys back to the Championship last season.

He’s captained them to a strong 2023/24 season to date too, missing only one league game. Morsy has played 23 times in the Championship for Kieran McKenna’s side, chipping in with two goals and three assists along the way.

Ipswich Town have been anticipating a blow regarding Morsy ahead of January though. Egypt are gearing up for the Africa Cup of Nations and Morsy has been in line for a call-up, but the East Anglian Daily Times reports that he has declared himself unavailable.

The 32-year-old prefers to focus on Ipswich Town’s promotion bid rather than playing a bit-part role at AFCON. It is added this will ‘likely’ spell the end of his career with Egypt.

McKenna’s go-to partnership staying

Morsy’s decision means that McKenna will have both his mainstay midfielders available. Massimo Luongo announced his retirement from international football earlier this month ahead of Australia’s Asian Cup campaign.

Now, when it seemed both would be missing for January, Ipswich Town will have both available. In their bid to maintain momentum in their Championship promotion push, that will be a huge boost for the Suffolk outfit.

Cameron Burgess and Elkan Baggott’s Australia and Indonesia call-ups will leave the Tractor Boys a little lighter on centre-back options. However, players are in place to cover and with the standout midfield partnership remaining, Ipswich’s squad will remain a strong one heading into the New Year.

AFCON begins on January 13th and ends February 11th, so Ipswich Town could have been without Morsy for some time.