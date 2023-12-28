‘In for a tough one’ – Watford vs Stoke City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Watford vs Stoke City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Friday.

Watford were thumped 4-1 at home by Bristol City on Boxing Day in their last Championship outing. Prior to their defeat to the Robins, they had only lost once in six games to 2nd place Ipswich Town.

The Hornets are sat in 10th position in the table at the moment. They are only two points off the play-offs.

As for Stoke City, their new manager Steven Schumacher has made a decent start since taking over from Alex Neil. He has picked up four points from his first two games.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Watford’s heavy loss to Bristol City was a surprise after their recent run of impressive form. The Hornets have dangerous players in attacking areas but may need to work on their defence.

“Stoke will be in confident mood after their 3-1 win away at Birmingham City and Steven Schumacher has managed to get off to a decent start which will be getting the fans onside early.

“I can see the Potters getting a draw at Vicarage Road.”

Watford vs Stoke City prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“This is going to be an interesting game. That was a real tough day at the office for Watford on Boxing Day, and those haven’t come around all that often for them of late.

“They’ll be determined to bounce back but they’re in for a tough one against a Stoke City side who are fresh off the high of a first win under Schumacher. It means the momentum is certainly with the visitors and they’ll be keen to make another statement on the road here.

“If Watford are back on their game, I do think they can beat Stoke. However, given how their respective games ended just the other day, I feel Stoke will cause them problems. I’ll say this ends level but it could go either way.”

Watford vs Stoke City prediction: 1-1