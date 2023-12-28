‘I miss first-team football’ – Hull City striker opens up about loan move

Hull City swooped to land the youngster earlier this year to bolster their Under-23’s side.

Sandat, 18, has now been allowed to return to Southend to get some experience under his belt.

He has said, as per a report by The Echo: “I’ve been in the under-23’s at Hull and I think I miss first-team football to be honest. The intensity compared to the 23s is different and you have to get back in the swing of things. I came on against Kidderminster for half an hour which helped and had 80 minutes against Barnet.

“The players here are great. They won’t ever give up, even being 2-0 down against Barnet with five minutes to go they’re all still running about and the fans can see what the players and staff have done for the club. It’s only upwards from here.”

Hull City youngster relishing return home

Hull landed Sandat back in July and he is one for the future for the Championship promotion hopefuls. He penned a deal until the summer of 2025 with the Tigers, with the club holding the option for a further 12 months on top of that.

The attacker has been a regular for their development squad but will now benefit more from playing in the National League at Southend again. He has played twice for the Shrimpers since moving back to Roots Hall on a temporary basis.

Sandat rose up through the youth ranks of the Essex club and made 12 appearances for them in the last campaign, chipping in with a single goal.

He has left behind a Hull side who are currently outside the play-offs in the second tier on goal difference. Liam Rosenior’s men have lost their last two games on the spin against Bristol City and Sunderland though.

They have the chance to return to winning ways tomorrow night as they take on Blackburn Rovers at home in their final match of 2023.

Hull then face a trip to Hillsborough to take on Sheffield Wednesday on New Year’s Day.