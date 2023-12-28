Hull City, Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town keen on League One ace, reporter claims

Hull City, Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town are keen on Derby County’s Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, reports Alex Howell.

Derby County could face a battle to keep hold of the winger in the upcoming January transfer window.

Mendez-Laing, 31, has been in fine form for the Rams this season and has helped them rise to 3rd in the League One table.

According to BBC reporter Howell on X (see below), Hull, Birmingham and Huddersfield are all interested in snapping him up this winter.

Hull, Birmingham and Huddersfield are all monitoring Nathaniel Mendez-Laing. The winger has been in great form for Derby with 10 assists and 6 goals in all competitions and is about to enter the last six months of his contract. — Alex Howell (@iamAlexHowell) December 28, 2023

Hull City, Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town eye Derby County ace

Mendez-Laing has made 25 appearances in all competitions so far this term and has chipped in with six goals and 10 assists.

His contract at Pride Park expires at the end of this campaign and he is due to become a free agent next summer. Derby risk losing him for free in June 2024 unless they cash in on him next month, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension anytime soon.

He is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and has played over 400 games. The pacey wideman has had spells in the past at Wolves, Peterborough United, Sheffield United, Portsmouth, Shrewsbury Town, Cambridge United, Rochdale, Cardiff City, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday in the past.

Hull boss Liam Rosenior worked with him at Derby, whilst Birmingham manager Wayne Rooney also knows him from their time with the Rams together.

Huddersfield’s Darren Moore also had him at Sheffield Wednesday so these transfer links are no surprise.

Derby won’t want to lose him mid-way through a season in a move that could potentially derail their promotion push. However, it may be hard for them to stand in the way of him moving up a league.