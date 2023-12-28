‘Has to be a turning point’ – Preston North End vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Preston North End vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Friday night.

Preston North End come into their Friday night game with Sheffield Wednesday off the back of a huge win on Boxing Day. It’s been tough for Ryan Lowe and co recently but a 2-1 win over Leeds United will come as a real boost to morale.

The Lilywhites sit 9th in the table and are back within one point of the play-offs.

Sheffield Wednesday meanwhile have had a tough couple of games after some big results under Danny Rohl. They’ve lost three of their last four in the league, leaving them 23rd and nine points off safety.

Last time out, the Owls were beaten 2-0 by Championship play-off hopefuls Coventry City.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“There’s no hiding how important that Leeds win could prove to be for Lowe and Preston. That has to be a turning point in their season if they’re to achieve something notable this year.

“We’ve seen how Preston can struggle at times though and if Sheffield Wednesday are on their game, they could definitely take something from this. That said, they’ve had some tough results of late, so their confidence won’t be too high.

“It feels like this could go either way but after that Leeds win, I’ll back Lowe to rally the troops and pick up another valuable win.”

Preston North End vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction: 1-0

Harry Mail

“Preston will be in confident mood after their 2-1 win over Leeds last time out. They are on the brink of the play-offs and could rise into the top if they win their upcoming game and teams around them drop points.

“The Lilywhites need to find some consistency now and will see Sheffield Wednesday as a team they should beat. The Owls head into this one on the back of two defeats in a row.

“Danny Rohl has improved the Yorkshire side since arriving in England but I think they’ll short again at Deepdale, although it won’t be easy for the hosts.”

Preston North End vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction: 2-1