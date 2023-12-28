Fulham man eyed: Every player linked with QPR ahead of the January transfer window

QPR have the chance to bolster their ranks in the upcoming January transfer window.

QPR are currently sat in 22nd place in the Championship table and are five points from safety.

Marti Cifuentes will be eager to put his own stamp on the squad next month to boost their survival hopes.

Here is a look at the players who have been linked with the London outfit this winter…

Tim Iroegbunam

According to The Sunday Mirror reporter Darren Witcoop on X, QPR are interested in bringing the Aston Villa midfielder back in January. The 20-year-old, who is a former England youth interantional, spent last season on loan with the Hoops and made 32 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with two goaos.

He returned to Villa Park at the end of the last campaign and has played twice for Unai Emery’s side this term. They have a decision to make on what to do with him next.

Rodrigo Muniz

The R’s are keen on landing the Fulham striker along with Bristol City, according to a report by TEAMtalk. However, Middlesbrough are not believed to be in the frame to land him despite him spending time on loan with them earlier this year under Michael Carrick.

Muniz, 22, moved to Craven Cottage in 2021 from Flamengo and they were promoted to the Premier League in his first season in London. He isn’t guaranteed regular football with the Whites anymore though and an exit wouldn’t be a surprise.

CJ Hamilton

QPR have been linked with a swoop for the Blackpool winger along with fellow second tier outfit Huddersfield Town and League One promotion contenders Derby County in a report by Football Insider.

Hamilton has recently been handed a new deal by the Tangerines running until 2026.