Exclusive: Jonny Howson opens up on ‘inconsistent’ Middlesbrough and star teammate’s ‘very exciting future’

Middlesbrough may be down in 14th in the table at the midway point in the season but they remain just three points off a place in the top six.

Middlesbrough’s ultimate goal will be to reach the Championship play-offs, and they will need to address issues of inconsistency in the coming months if they hope to close the gap on the sides ahead of them.

A number of concurrent injuries haven’t helped matters, with Boro boss Michael Carrick having to play players out of position, rush players back into contention from injury or turn to the academy setup earlier than he would have expected.

But club captain Jonny Howson has insisted that their performances have been strong despite their inconsistencies, and that a run of results could be all they need to mount a charge on the top six between now and the end of the season.

Speaking to Sky Bet exclusively on behalf of The72, Howson stated:

“We didn’t get off to a great start, it took us a while to get going. Probably a bit inconsistent is the way to describe it so far – we put in good performances at a high level, and you see that at times this season, but the flip side is that we’ve just not been doing it consistently enough. If we did, we’d be much further up the table at this stage.

“Nonetheless, in this league, as everyone knows, if you put together a few good runs at the right time, who knows how far it can take you up the table. I’m optimistic going forward and we’ll see what the second half of the season brings.”

Howson is now into the seventh year of his stay at the Riverside since arriving from Norwich City in 2017, and he has certainly established himself as a mainstay in the Middlesbrough midfield and a solid fan favourite.

During his time at the club, he has played with a number of midfield partners, with one of the most exciting talents being 21-year-old academy graduate Hayden Hackney, who too has proved his worth under Carrick in the past 14 months since he took the reins.

“I’ve been very impressed with him [Hackney]. He’s been involved with us for roughly about a year now and the way that he’s taken to it is obviously a huge credit to himself,” said Howson.

“He can go as high as he wants if he keeps doing the right things, which I’m sure he will do because from when he started getting involved in the first team, I’ve seen no change in him in regard to personality. He’s stayed the same lad, working the same, and he wants to learn and do well and I think his future is very exciting – hopefully it’s with Middlesbrough and we can get promoted and help him fulfil that.

“If he keeps going about his business the way that he has been, he’s got a very exciting future.”

Howson and Hackney have formed a terrific partnership in the middle of the park and the mixture of youth and experience has been a huge factor in helping them win games this season. With the club captain in the final year of his contract and Hackney on the radar of a handful of Premier League big hitters, Boro supporters will be hoping the duo remain on Teesside beyond the end of the season, as together they are one of the most accomplished pairings in the division.