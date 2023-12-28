Enzo Maresca makes admission over potential Leicester City transfer requests ahead of January

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca has acknowledged some players are ‘probably’ already thinking about moves elsewhere in January.

Leicester City have had a fantastic season to date, but they’re coming up to another important spell. The January transfer window offers the Foxes a chance to strengthen but they may well see their resolve tested in terms of potential departures too.

There may be some who have their eyes on exits too, be it because of a lack of game time or a desire to move on to pastures now for their own reasons. And speaking ahead of the transfer window, manager Maresca acknowledges those thoughts have likely begun among some.

As quoted by Leicestershire Live, the Leicester City boss said he’d rather his players weren’t thinking about January. However, he admitted it’s ‘normal’ to do so, but time will tell if anyone requests an exit.

“In this moment, I don’t want them to think about January,” he said. “Even if they are probably thinking already about January, some of them, because it’s normal. We’ll see in January if some of them are coming to ask to leave, we’ll see how we can find solutions for them and also for us.

“The only thing I can say is that, for us, the situation is quite clear in terms of the January market. We know as a club what we need. We’ll see.”

1 of 20 Where do Leeds United play their home games? Riverside Stadium John Smith's Stadium Valley Parade Elland Road

Ins and outs

As noted by Leicestershire Live, there will have to be exits for players to come in. Leicester City’s 25-man squad is full as it stands so if anyone new is to come in, some will have to drop out for the second half of the season.

If some players do raise desires to move on, the Foxes will be hoping to move them on in the early stages of the transfer window to ensure they have ample time to find replacements. Unless they’re key players of course, in that case they’ll be hoping to persuade them to stay and fend off interest in their services.

Maresca is keen to maintain focus on on-pitch matters though. Leicester are firmly in the Championship title fight, sitting top of the table and six points clear of Ipswich Town.