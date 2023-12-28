Coventry City set sights on swoop for Brighton man

Coventry City are interested in Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Marc Leonard, according to the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 28.12.23, 11.36).

Coventry City are being linked with a swoop for the current Northampton Town loanee ahead of the January transfer window.

Leonard, 22, has impressed playing with the Cobblers in League One during the first-half of this season.

As per the Daily Record, the Sky Blues are keen to lure him to the Championship to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

Coventry City target emerges

Mark Robins’ side aren’t the only second tier club to be linked with Leonard over recent times. Football Insider reported at the end of November that Welsh pair Swansea City and Cardiff City were admirers of him.

Coventry could see him as someone who would provide them with more competition and depth in the middle of the park as they look to get into the play-offs again.

The Scotland youth international spent the last campaign on loan at Northampton and helped them gain promotion from League Two under Jon Brady. He was then given the green light to link up with the Cobblers for a second spell over the summer and has adapted with ease to the step up a division.

Leonard has been on the books at Brighton since 2018 having previously played for Rangers and Hearts.

The Glasgow-born man has made two senior appearances for the Seagulls and has gained plenty of experience out with Northampton.

His chances of breaking into Roberto De Zerbi’s starting XI over the next few years are slim though due to the top quality options that his parent club have in his position at their disposal. Therefore, a switch to a team in the second tier such as Coventry, or Swansea or Cardiff, would be a sensible move.