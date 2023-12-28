Chelsea hold long-standing interest in ‘Rolls Royce’ playing in League One, exit could be sanctioned

Chelsea are long-term admirers of Peterborough United centre-back Ronnie Edwards, a report from The Athletic has said.

Chelsea’s liking for young prospects is no secret, so it isn’t a surprise to see they’ve been long-term admirers of Peterborough United prospect Edwards. The centre-back has long been tipped for a big future and he continues to impress in League One.

The 20-year-old broke into Posh’s starting XI during their time in the Championship and he hasn’t looked back since. He was just 18 when director of football Barry Fry labelled him a ‘Rolls Royce’ and there has been interest aplenty over the years.

A summer exit looked likely after Posh’s failure to win promotion but their asking price was not met and he remained at London Road. They retain the stance that Edwards can leave if their valuation is met.

Now, The Athletic reports that with Chelsea lining up their winter transfer plans, Edwards is a player they have a long-standing admiration for. With Thiago Silva now 39, Edwards could be a youthful addition to their backline and a long-term replacement.

Destined for the top

Edwards has long looked like a player with a future at a higher level. At just 20, he’s already played 114 seni0r games for Peterborough United and as a regular England U20 international, you have to think he could be a smart signing for Chelsea.

He’s been an ever-present figure for Darren Ferguson’s side in recent seasons and is arguably one of the EFL’s brightest prospects. Previous reports have said Posh expect around £4.5m for Edwards, which should be well within Chelsea’s financial remit.

Time will tell just how Edwards’ situation pans out in the January transfer window but you feel the time has come for him to make a long-awaited move up the leagues.