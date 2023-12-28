Carlos Corberan pushing for return of 23-year-old, West Brom staff urge caution

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan is hoping Daryl Dike can return against Leeds United after eight months on the sidelines.

West Brom added Dike to their ranks in January 2022, bringing him in half a year after his fruitful loan spell with Barnsley. The powerful American striker has had an injury-hit time at The Hawthorns though, his most recent being an eight-month lay-off due to a ruptured achilles.

The 23-year-old has been back in training of late and Corberan has voiced his hopes of a return for Dike.

As quoted by the Express and Star, the West Brom boss said he will be pushing for the striker to be brought back, though he acknowledged medical staff will likely push back. He said:

“Let’s see tomorrow [with] the training. I will push my medical staff and they will push me back, 100 per cent!”

The report adds that the medical and fitness staff have been urging caution over Dike given the length of his absence and persisting injury problems with the Baggies.

1 of 20 Where do Leeds United play their home games? Riverside Stadium John Smith's Stadium Valley Parade Elland Road

Playing it safe

You can’t blame Corberan for wanting Dike back. His powerful presence at the top of the pitch has previously made him a real handful in the Championship and given that striker options have been somewhat limited this season, he’ll be excited to have some choice at the top of the pitch.

That said though, it seems logical that West Brom ease the striker back into action, and only when he’s 100% ready. Returning to training and stepping up his workload with appearances off the bench could be the best course of action.

Time will tell just what the medical experts at The Hawthorns decide to do though, with Corberan sure to oblige despite his excitement over Dike’s nearing return to Championship football.

Dike has seven goals in 27 games for West Brom. Across his time with the Baggies and Barnsley, he’s managed 16 goals and an assist in 44 Championship games.