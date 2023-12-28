Bradford City vs Stockport County: 5 players who could dictate the game on Friday

Bradford City vs Stockport County takes place at Valley Parade on Friday night.

Bradford City vs Stockport County sees the League Two leaders travel across The Pennines to West Yorkshire. They have lost only four games all season, and just one in their last six.

Bradford City, under new boss Graham Alexander, are one of the division’s form sides with four wins and a draw in their last six games. They enter Friday’s match-up 10th in the table and just three points away from the play-off places. Stockport County meanwhile sit top, four points clear of Wrexham in 2nd.

Here, we look at five players who could dictate Bradford City vs Stockport County…

Andy Cook

Bradford City are going to need goals against a very dangerous visiting Stockport County side. The Bantams have goals in them, no one more so than leading scorer Cook, who has 10 goals to his name in 20 League Two games.

The veteran striker is five goals ahead of any other player at the West Yorkshire club in the scoring charts. He is strong in the air and deadly when in the box and could cause problems for the visitors.

Alex Gilliead

Midfielder Gilliead will need to be on top of his game with Bradford City vs Stockport County pitting two strong midfields against one another.

Former Newcastle United man Gilliead is an industrious midfielder, boasting two goals and an assist to his name in 20 appearances for the Bantams this season.

Harry Lewis

This is Lewis’ second season at Valley Parade, having joined Bradford City from then-Premier League side Southampton in the summer of 2022. Since then, he’s made the No. 1 shirt his own.

He is likely to have his work cut out on Friday night against Stockport, the league’s leading scorers with 53 goals. Not only will he need to be on top of his own game, he will also need to organise and marshall his defenders well.

Issac Olaofe

24-year-old Olaofe joined Stockport County from Millwall at the start of January 2023. He scored three goals and registered two assists in his first half-season at Edgeley Park and has breezed past that total already.

In 24 games for County this season, he has scored 13 goals and laid on two assists. That level of goal threat will keep Bradford City defenders on their toes. Whilst he hasn’t scored regularly recently, that threat of a goal is still there.

Kyle Wootton

Wootton has had a big impact for Stockport County in recent months. After returning to the side, the striker has managed 10 goals and four assists in 18 games across all competitions and could prove a handful in this one.

He’s started all of the last nine League Two games and should be in line for another start here.