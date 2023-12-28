Blackburn Rovers facing spell without 26-year-old as Tomasson issues injury update

Blackburn Rovers centre-back Scott Wharton will be sidelined for a couple of weeks, manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has confirmed.

Blackburn Rovers have had a tough time with injuries this season. In fact, Tomasson has barely had a time where he’s had all his players to pick from.

It looks as though this will be the case heading into the New Year too. Rovers face Hull City on Friday night in their final game of 2023, and they’ll be without a number of players once again as they make the trip over to Humberside.

In the wake of injuries at the back, centre-back Wharton has found more action of late. The 26-year-old had played in 10 of the last 11 Championship games before missing the defeat to Huddersfield Town and now, it has been confirmed he’s facing a spell out.

Wharton picked up an injury in the Watford defeat before Christmas and will be out for ‘a couple of weeks’ as a result. Speaking to the media prior to the game, Blackburn Rovers boss Tomasson also confirmed Joe Rankin-Costello, Ryan Hedges, Tyrhys Dolan, Sam Gallagher and Aynsley Pears remain out, though the latter has been back in training again.

🗣️ JDT: "We still have Pears out injured. He's been out training a bit, a couple of weeks and hopefully he’ll be involved again. Rankin-Costello, Hedges, Dolan, Gallagher are out and Scott Wharton got injured against Watford, he’ll be out for a couple of weeks."#Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/8k7Jk7SIzc — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) December 28, 2023

Injury problems persist

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping 2024 brings a bit more luck on the injury front. There’s no hiding that performances of late haven’t been good enough but the lack of players available certainly isn’t helping Tomasson.

Wharton’s injury presents yet another blow for Rovers, so hopefully he can recover quickly and without setbacks. The partnership of Hayden Carter and Dom Hyam was restored against Huddersfield, so hopefully they can rediscover the levels they showed earlier in the campaign.

James Hill and Pat Gamble will be the other options at the heart of defence as Blackburn Rovers bid to end a three-game losing streak against Hull.