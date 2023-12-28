‘A write off’ – Millwall vs Norwich City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Millwall vs Norwich City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Friday night.

Millwall have had a poor first half of the Championship season. The Lions will be hoping to end 2023 with a win and start fresh in the new year.

This is a tough game but after beating QPR last time out, they’ll be looking to claim another important result here.

Norwich City have been on a relatively good run of late. They did lose last time out but an early red card changed the complexion of the game and without that it may have been a different story. They remain just two points outside the top six.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Millwall sit just a couple of places above the relegation zone and after being in and around the play-offs last season, this year is definitely a write off.

“They have, however, managed to go three games unbeaten a win over relegation-threatened QPR last time out helped extend the gap between them and the drop.

“Norwich City are one of the hardest sides to predict in the Championship. They went five games without a loss before their Boxing Day defeat away to West Brom.

“I think this one will be tight, but I’ve seen more from the visitors to suggest they will have enough just when it counts.”

Millwall vs Norwich City prediction: 1-2

James Ray

“Millwall really need to build on that Boxing Day win if they’re to make 2024 a better year. It’s been a tough year between missing out on the play-offs and then sliding way down the Championship table.

“However, I do think they can get something here. Norwich are unpredictable and despite their recent improvements, their form on the road still leaves a lot to be desired.

“Norwich should be the favourites and will have their sights set on three points, but I’ll back Millwall to claim a good draw.”

Millwall vs Norwich City prediction: 1-1