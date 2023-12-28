3 Scott Twine alternatives Bristol City must consider after stance on Hull City loan man outlined

Bristol City are not pursuing a move for Burnley attacking midfielder Scott Twine this winter, as per a report by BristolLive.

Bristol City have been linked with a swoop for the former Swindon Town and MK Dons man recently.

Twine, 24, is currently on loan at fellow Championship side Hull City until the end of the season.

Here is a look at three alternatives players who the Robins should look at…

Kwame Poku

At the age of 22, the Peterborough United ace would be a great long-term addition for Bristol City. He has made 29 appearances in all competitions so far this season and has chipped in with eight goals and eight assists.

The Posh will face a battle to keep hold of him in the January transfer window. He moved to London Road in 2021 from Colchester United and has become one of Darren Ferguson’s most prized assets.

Ovie Ejaria

The former Liverpool man, who is ex-England youth international, can play down the middle or on either flank which would make him a useful player to have in the squad for the second-half of the season. He is available on a free transfer following his recent exit from Reading in League One.

Ejaria, 26, will now be weighing up his next move in the game. The Londoner played 127 matches for the Royals, scoring nine and gaining 13 assists.

Alex Robertson

He has impressed on loan at Portsmouth this term from Manchester City. The Scotland-born man has made two caps for the Australia national team so far in his career as he eyes more appearances for the Socceroos down the line.

The youngster has helped Pompey rise to the top of the table under John Mousinho and should test himself at a higher level.