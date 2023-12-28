3 goalkeepers Swindon Town must consider in January following Mahoney’s injury

Swindon Town are looking for a new goalkeeper this winter, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser.

Swindon Town have the chance to bolster their ranks in the upcoming January transfer window.

They have a vacancy to fill between the sticks following an injury sustained by QPR loan stopper Murphy Mahoney.

Here is a look at three options they should consider…

Thimothée Lo-Tutala

The 20-year-old, who is a France youth international, joined Hull City on a free transfer last year. He had previously been on the books at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League and had also had stints at West Ham and Brentford.

He is used as back-up by the Tigers as they hunt down a place in the Championship play-offs. The youngster was loaned out to Stevenage in League Two last term and helped them win promotion to League One under Steve Evans.

Vit Jaros

He could do with leaving Liverpool again on a temporary basis this winter to get some more experience under his belt. The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Stockport County and played 13 games in all competitions for the Hatters as they got into the play-offs.

The Czech Republic youth international has also had spells away from Anfield at St Patrick’s Athletic and Notts County in the past. He has stayed with Jurgen Klopp’s side for the first-half of this campaign but is down the goalkeeping pecking order of the Merseyside giants.

George Wickens

The Hampshire-born man is currently used as Fulham U21’s number one in Premier League 2. He has risen up through the ranks at Craven Cottage.

At the age of 22, Wickens need to be playing regular senior football and is an option for Swindon as they weigh up Mahoney’s replacements.